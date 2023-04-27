Report: FOX News Created a Dossier to Trash the Former Host Tucker Carlson if He Goes on Attack

After being silent for over 48 hours after it was announced he would be parting ways with Fox News, Tucker Carlson broke his silence in a new video he posted on Twitter on Wednesday night.

In the video, Carlson made no mention of Fox News but he did take some silent jabs towards the network.

He started the video by saying it was heartening to see all of the genuine support he received from his millions of supporters.

Carlson quickly transitioned and said on his time off he has noticed how, “Unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are, they are completely irrelevant they have no meaning and in five years we won’t even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated.”

Tucker Carlson proceeded to take shots at both the left and the right and stated “both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversations about it. Suddenly the United States looks like a one party state.”

He ended by telling his supporters, “See you soon.” It’s not clear what he meant by this.

Apparently, the FOX Corp brass is fearful that their former star host may decide to spill the beans on his former employer.

The far-left Rolling Stone magazine reports that FOX executives are ready to drop a “dossier” on Tucker Carlson if he decides to attack the channel following his departure.

That sounds petty.

The Rolling Stone reported:

FOX NEWS EXECUTIVES have in their possession a dossier of alleged dirt on Tucker Carlson should he attack the network in the wake of his departure, eight sources at and close to the network tell Rolling Stone. When Fox announced Carlson’s departure on Monday, the network presented the separation as amicable. But according to one former on-air Fox personality, the anchor and some of the channel’s top executives are parting ways on “the worst” and “messiest possible terms.” Indeed, in private communications released last month as part of the Dominion-Fox lawsuit, the now-fired Fox host gossiped that one such exec “hates us,” claiming she was covertly working against him and other hosts. But if Carlson attempts to torch the network he’s leaving, Fox is prepared, the sources say. Eight people familiar with the situation tell Rolling Stone that Fox News and its communications department — long led by the notoriously aggressive Irena Briganti — has assembled damaging information about Carlson. One source with knowledge calls it an “oppo file.” Two sources add that Fox is prepared to disclose some of its contents if execs suspect that Carlson is coming after the network. The file includes internal complaints regarding workplace conduct, disparaging comments about management and colleagues, and allegations that the now-former prime-time host created a toxic work environment, three of the sources say.

Maybe FOX News should be worrying more about what their audience wants and not so much about what Tucker Carlson has to say about the network.

