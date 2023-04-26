REPORT: Deep-Staters at the Pentagon Are Celebrating the Departure of Tucker Carlson From FOX News

During his tenure at FOX News, Tucker Carlson was an outspoken critic of wokeness in the U.S. Military and of U.S. support for the war in Ukraine.

Now that he is out at FOX News, there are people at the Pentagon who are celebrating this development.

These cowards commented anonymously, naturally.

Breitbart News reports:

Deep State Celebrates Tucker Carlson Departure from Fox with Anonymous Leaks Senior ranking officials within President Joe Biden’s Department of Defense who spoke on condition of anonymity were reportedly filled with “delight and outright glee” at Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News, according to Politico. Carlson’s segments on Tucker Carlson Tonight frequently criticized the upper ranks of the U.S. military for being “woke.” “What if the woke brain virus began to infect the last remaining meritocracy in this country, the bedrock guarantee of our safety and our freedom? That’s the U.S. military. If that happened, it would be a legitimate disaster,” Carlson said in one program.

From the Politico piece:

‘Good riddance’: Pentagon officials cheer Tucker Carlson’s ouster From maternity flight suits to diversity policies to Ukraine aid, the military was a favorite punching bag for Tucker Carlson. Now that he’s off the air, some Pentagon officials are quietly cheering his departure. Carlson’s criticism of Biden-era personnel policies appealed to many of the rank-and-file, which has a large bloc of conservative members. But at the upper levels of the Defense Department, news of Carlson’s firing from Fox News on Monday was met with delight and outright glee in some corners. “We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” said one senior DoD official, who like others interviewed for this story was granted anonymity to discuss a politically sensitive topic. “Good riddance,” said a second DoD official. Asked to respond to the news that DoD officials are pleased by his departure from Fox, Carlson responded by text message: “Ha! I’m sure.” He declined to comment further.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance commented on Twitter:

Every “senior Pentagon official” who commented on this story while hiding behind anonymity is a coward. https://t.co/WIxQr2GhPO — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 26, 2023

The next Republican president is going to have to fire a lot of people.