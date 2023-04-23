Rep. Nancy Mace: We Found SEVERAL MORE Biden Family Members Involved, More Shell Companies, and Sources of Funds Unknown (VIDEO)

Rep. Nancy Mace went on America’s Newsroom on FOX News on Friday morning with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

During her segment Rep. Mace revealed that there are SEVERAL MORE Biden family members involved in their criminal grifting. Rep. Mace also said there are more shell companies to explore and more questions about what the Biden family members were being paid for.

It appears Joe Biden and his family were selling out the American people for decades.

Rep. Nancy Mace: This whistleblower is putting everything on the line to provide the American people with this information. It should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law. When the left says that no one is above the law, the American people deserve the right to have them put their money where their mouth is, whether it’s a current or former president or their family. This should be investigated, and we need more information. We only looked at the SARS reports (suspicious activity reports) for two Biden family members. Well, there are several more Biden family members that you were at the treasury you look at, too. And then we found more Biden family members involved, more shell companies, the sources of the funds being unknown, where they’re going unknown, and why they were paid for. And the numbers are astronomical. I mean, it’s crazy. And yet I’m very much a centrist. I’m right of center, left of center, depending on the issue. And I’ve seen this with my own eyes. It’s not a conspiracy theory.

Via Trending Politics.