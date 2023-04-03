Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Didn’t Hold Back: Calls Democrats ‘Pedophiles’ on 60 Minutes (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the iconic CBS News program 60 Minutes announced on Friday the show would be airing an interview on Sunday (7 p.m. EDT) with second-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) conducted by veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl.

MTG seems happy with the interview, “It was an honor to spend a few days with the legendary icon Leslie Stahl and talented crew @60Minutes. Leslie is a trailblazer for women in journalism. And while we may disagree on some issues, I respect her greatly. Tune in tomorrow 7 pm ET on CBS.”

Triggered liberals are in full meltdown over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 minutes interview.

In a wide-ranging and heated interview on Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not hold back and called Democrats “pedophiles.”

She also blasted the Republican establishment and demanded that the United States stop sending aid money to Ukraine.

When Leslie Stahl asked the Georgia lawmaker about her prior comments she made about Democrats being “the party of pedophiles,” the lawmaker responded, “I would definitely say so.”

“They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?” Stahl refuted.

“Democrats support – even Joe Biden the president himself – support children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children,” Greene said.

WATCH:

I will always fight to protect kids! pic.twitter.com/ZX2GnSHkLQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

New York Post reported:

The Republican also took a shot at her own party — knocking a number of GOP lawmakers for not carrying out President Trump’s priorities when he was in office. “They failed us,” Taylor Greene said, specifically naming former house speaker Paul Ryan, GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Mitt Romney. When asked why none of the blame falls on Trump, she said, “Well the president doesn’t control everything.” She also reiterated her opposition to funding weapons and financial aid for Ukraine to help Kyiv win its war against Russia’s brutal invasion.

“What I have voted against is funding a war in Ukraine,” she said. “The entire time I have been saying the United States needs to be pushing for peace in Ukraine, not funding a proxy war with Russia.”

You can watch the full interview below: