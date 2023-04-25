Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York Endorses Trump for President in 2024

Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York has endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024.

This endoresement matters because Zeldin’s spirited 2022 run for governor of New York made him a favorite of conservatives across the country.

Breitbart News reports:

Lee Zeldin Endorses Donald Trump for President in 2024 Former president Donald Trump picked up another key endorsement on Monday from Lee Zeldin, the former Long Island congressman and 2022 New York Republican gubernatorial nominee. “The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump,” Zeldin wrote on Twitter, endorsing the former president. “Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support,” the former congressman added. Zeldin joins the list of several key endorsements the former president has received over the last several months. The Trump ally has a lot of support in the Empire State. The former congressman ran for governor last cycle against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and created one of the closest gubernatorial races in New York in 20 years. Despite losing in the gubernatorial race, he generated a lot of success down the ballot and helped numerous Republicans get elected across the state — including at least ten representatives — which helped the GOP take back the U.S. House of Representatives.

See Zeldin’s tweet below:

The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support! — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) April 24, 2023

BIG endorsement of @realDonaldTrump for President from the great Lee Zeldin!!! https://t.co/1svPdDeISn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2023

🚨BIG NEWS! Lee Zeldin officially on the Trump Train! 👏 https://t.co/KBvECrkfxk — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 24, 2023

The Trump team has to be happy about this.