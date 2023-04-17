Race Activist Shaun King Threatens to Dox 80-year-old Homeowner Who Allegedly Shot Black Teen For ‘Ringing Wrong Doorbell’

Shaun King tried to rile up a mob of angry protesters after an 80-year-old man allegedly shot an innocent black teen.

According to police, a white Kansas City, MO homeowner shot a black teen last Thursday after the 16-year-old rang the doorbell to the wrong home.

16-year-old Ralph Paul Yarl was shot twice in the head by the 80-year-old homeowner after the teen rang the wrong doorbell while picking up his siblings, according to lawyers.


Ralph Yarl

Ralph Paul Yarl survived and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

The homeowner was released from custody after being held for 24 hours while police investigated the shooting.

Far-left BLM attorney Ben Crump is calling for authorities to identify and arrest the homeowner.

“There can be no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening and defenseless teenager that rang his doorbell!” Ben Crump said.

“We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting,” Crump added.

Shaun King on Thursday threatened to dox the homeowner.

“We have the name and address of the man who shot Ralph Yarl,” Shaun King said in a Twitter post on Monday.

“It’s in everybody’s best interest that he be charged and arrested today,” he added.

Protestors gathered outside of the alleged shooter’s home demanding justice.

