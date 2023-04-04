Proud Boy Organizer and FBI Informant Jen Loh Calls The Gateway Pundit to Tell Her Side of the Story

Proud Boys defense attorneys reported in March that their defense team was infiltrated for months and during the trial by an FBI informant who was reporting regularly to the bureau.

The attorneys identified Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas, or “Jen Loh”, as the FBI operative who was spying on the defense team and communicating back to the DOJ.

This came from the defense team. It sounded like more criminal behavior from the DOJ and FBI as conservatives have grown accustomed to.

Jen Loh was active for years as a Pro-Trump activist while reporting back to the FBI. She was flying around the country to hold rallies for The Proud Boys.

Here Jen Loh retweeted a Gateway Pundit article.



The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the DOJ had 9 federal informants inside the Proud Boys in the run-up to January 6. Now they have 10? How many more?

The New York Times reported on this informant only after the story went public.

Jen Loh was attending prayer meetings with MAGA supporters while spying on them.





FBI informant Jennilyn Lohmar Salinas, or “Jen Loh”, with conservative podcaster David Harris

CNN interviewed Jen Loh after this news broke. Jen Loh told CNN she never informed the FBI about the Proud Boys.

Last week Jen Loh called The Gateway Pundit. Today we are posting her side of the story.

We are posting the entire interview here today. You can decide for yourself.

Jen Loh vehemently denies the charges against her. She insists she never leaked information to the FBI on the Proud Boys and that she only spoke with the FBI about Antifa.

WATCH: