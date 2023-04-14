Primary Care Providers Receive Incentives to Push the COVID-19 Vaccine

Primary care and family medicine doctors and others were given incentives to push us to receive the experimental COVID-19 shot, which has been linked to a number of very serious adverse events and side effects.

Back in 2021, healthcare providers received an increase in the Medicare payment rate for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The goal of the payment boost is to “support important actions taken by providers that are designed to increase the number of vaccines they can furnish each day,” Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said in its news release.

Payment to providers increased to $40 per dose from $28 for single-dose vaccinations. Vaccines that require two doses will now cost $80, up from $45, according to HFMA.

“These updates to the Medicare payment rate for COVID-19 vaccine administration reflect new information about the costs involved in administering the vaccine for different types of providers and suppliers, and the additional resources necessary to ensure the vaccine is administered safely and appropriately,” CMS said.

“These resources are designed to increase the number of providers that can administer the vaccine, ensure adequate payment for administering the vaccine to Medicare beneficiaries, and make it clear that no beneficiary, whether covered by private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, should pay cost-sharing for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Below is an example from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid (Anthem) COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive Program:

Below are the “tips for talking with your patients about COVID-19 vaccinations.”

All throughout 2021, US states also used incentives to push COVID-19 vaccination.

“Twenty-seven states including the District of Columbia (53%) offered at least 1 lottery, guaranteed cash payment, and/or scholarship incentive to the general public, covering 55% of the US population. Twenty-one states (41%) offered 2 or more incentive types. We identified 24 lottery programs in 23 states (45%), 19 guaranteed cash payment programs in 12 states (24%), and 23 scholarship programs in 19 states (37%),” according to research published in JAMA Network.

Twenty (83%) of 24 Democrat-led states offered at least 1 lottery, guaranteed cash payment, and/or scholarship incentive vs 7 (26%) of 27 Republican-led states. Twenty-six (96%) of the 27 states with incentives implemented at least 1 non-incentive COVID-19 mitigation policy vs 15 (63%) of the 24 non-incentive states.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Project Veritas released an undercover video of disadvantaged people taking excessive Covid vaccines in exchange for a tax-funded gift card incentive.

Part one of their series on New York City-contracted medical provider, DocGo/Ambulanz published whistleblower recordings, show medical staff and supervisors admitting they made mistakes when administering Covid vaccines to children.

In part two of this series, employees of DocGoAmbulnz are seen on undercover video discussing how people are getting excessive Covid vaccines in exchange for $100 gift cards.

One nurse told a potential patient: “Maybe just go and not say that you’ve been there before. Just give them a different name.”

Another RN told a Project Veritas undercover journalist to “try something somewhere else where it’s not the same company.”

In a bizarre twist, Project Veritas actually caught one of the employees claiming the extra gift cards were blank and had a zero balance: “It was in the system that the money was already removed. We’re giving out blank cards.”