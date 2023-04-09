“The Only Crime I Have Committed Is to Fearlessly Defend Our Nation” – President Trump Releases New YouTube Video on the Democrats’ Destruction of Our Legal System

President Trump released a new video, “Indictment” on Holy Saturday. This is his second video posted on YouTube since he was allowed back on the platform by the far-left and thoroughly dishonest Google gods.

The video starts with Sean Hannity’s coverage of the fake indictment and then includes several clips from prominent pundits: “Alvin Braggs, idiotic, small-minded prosecution. This will likely all backfire. In fact, it already is backfiring… Americans are very smart people and they see what’s going on. This is a persecution disguised as a prosecution… I would dismiss it on its face because it fails to state a crime.”

Then Donald Trump comes in: “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can’t let that happen. With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt nevertheless, that we will make America great again.”

Here is the full video: