POLL: Majority of Americans Now Think a College Degree isn’t Worth the Cost

Colleges and universities have always been liberal, but in recent years they have become little more than left-wing indoctrination factories.

Conservative speakers on college campuses are regularly shouted down by unhinged mobs of student activists who don’t respect or even believe in free speech.

In addition to this, the cost of a college degree has skyrocketed in recent decades.

People are starting to think it’s just not worth it and this is great news.

FOX News reports:

New poll shows that majority of Americans now think college degrees are not worth the cost: ‘Wake-up call’

According to a new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll, more than half of Americans don’t believe a college degree is worth the money anymore.

The survey conducted by the outlet and the University of Chicago’s NORC, a nonpartisan research organization, found that 56% of all Americans viewed getting a college degree as a bad investment.

A similar poll in 2017 revealed that only 47% of Americans balked at the idea of getting a college degree, and one done in 2013 had the disapproval rate at 40%.

Experts, like American Council on Education President Ted Mitchell, find this to be bad news for the higher education industry.

Bad news for the higher education industry is good news for the country.

Who can even afford this, other than the very wealthy?

Students today would be much better off learning a trade or going directly into the workforce.

Colleges do little more than saddle young people with massive debt and fill their heads with leftist garbage.

