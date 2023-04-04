Peter Doocy Goes There, Asks If Joe Biden is Concerned He will Also be Indicted by a Local DA in the Future (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday refused to comment when asked if Biden is concerned a local DA will indict him in the future.

Manhattan District Attorney targeted Trump in an effort to derail his 2024 presidential bid.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on 24 felony counts last week.

The Democrats opened up Pandora’s Box.

Just like Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton recently said, it’s time for conservative District Attorneys to charge the Biden Crime Family, Pelosi, Schumer, the Clintons etc.

Fox News reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden is concerned he will also be indicted after a local DA set a precedent by indicting a former president.

“President Biden is a lawyer….Is he concerned at all that a local DA indicting a former president could…open up the possibility, set the precedent that local DAs that don’t like former President Biden could indict him?” Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre was shocked by the question and refused to comment.

“I’m not going to comment,” she said.

WATCH: