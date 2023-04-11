‘People Were Crying’ – Trump Reveals What Happened as Soon as He Entered Manhattan Courthouse During Last Week’s Arraignment (VIDEO)

President Trump sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his first interview since last week’s arraignment.

Trump last week was arraigned on 34 felony charges after Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sought to ‘get Trump’ for so-called ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels.



Trump arrives to Manhattan courthouse for his arraignment

Tucker Carlson asked Trump about the arraignment process and what happened when he entered the Manhattan courthouse.

Trump said everybody who worked at the courthouse was professional and treated him well.

“When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense – they signed me in – and I’ll tell you, people were crying – people that work there, professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying, they were actually crying,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Trump's first interview since his arraignment. Tonight at 8PM ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/C3kKkboTXw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 11, 2023

Trump also told Tucker Carlson he doesn’t think Joe Biden will even make it through to a 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden has yet to officially announce a 2024 run, but he teased a reelection bid during Monday’s Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

“It’s almost inappropriate for me to say it… there’s something wrong… I don’t think he can,” Trump said of Joe Biden.

WATCH: