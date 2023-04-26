People Are Taking to Twitter with Stories About Tucker Carlson’s Kindness: ‘Something I Will Never Forget’

In the spotlight of Fox News primetime, Tucker Carlson in the past years has been almost as much of a story as the controversial issues he’s covered.

Of course, the flame-throwing former Fox News host didn’t become a dominant force in cable news ratings with a “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” persona, and his lightning rod program made him a scourge of the American left.

But as the shock waves from his abrupt departure from Fox News on Monday were still reverberating, numerous admirers took to social media on Tuesday to talk about a side of Tucker Carlson most television viewers will never see.

“Many of us are still in shock about Tucker leaving Fox,” wrote Janice Dean, an outspoken Fox News weather anchor possibly best known for blowing the whistle on the murderous policies adopted by then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And despite what many want you to believe, there are [countless] stories of him helping his friends quietly, behind the scenes and away from the spotlight.”

I’ve been the recipient of his kindness many times, and I’ve never seen or heard him do anything mean or hurtful to anyone. I’ve reached out to Tucker and his wife Susie to say I’m here if they need anything, because I know he would do the same for me. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 25, 2023

Judging by other comments published to Twitter, Dean isn’t alone.

Nate Hochman, a conservative writer, formerly with National Review but now a speechwriter for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, added his own comment.

“Tucker Carlson once called me, out of the blue, because he had heard through friends that I was going through a rough patch. We had never spoken before, but he took 45 minutes out of his night to offer support/advice. It remains one of the most surreal experiences of my life,” he wrote.

One of the most powerful men in conservative politics took the time to sit down and call some random 23 year old kid he had never met — just to tell him to hang in there, and to ask if there was anything he could do to help. It’s something I will never forget — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) April 24, 2023

One of the most unusual posts was a video published by Greg Price, a conservative writer active on social media. It passed along a YouTube video (warning, there is language that some viewers may find offensive) posted in 2013 by a man who didn’t even know who Carlson was when the encounter took place.

At the time, Carlson was on the cast of “Fox & Friends Weekend” but told the YouTube poster simply that he was “in media.” What’s interesting is, how many men or women would react this calmly, and helpfully, to a stranger showing up with a video camera?

In addition to being the most important conservative voice in America, Tucker Carlson is also a genuinely good person as anyone who has ever had a conversation with him knows. This legendary video also demonstrates that.

Matt Walsh, the conservative columnist for The Daily Wire (most recently making waves with his documentary “What Is a Woman?“) checked in with another memory.

“Tucker sent me a text message out of the blue several years ago just to tell me he appreciates my work,” Walsh wrote. “I had a much lower profile back then. I didn’t think he even knew who I was. He took the time to track my number down and reach out. Very few people like that in this business.”

Extremely rare that someone much higher on the totem pole will send you a word of encouragement when they stand to gain nothing from it. There are only a few people in the business who will do something like that and one of them is Tucker Carlson. Great talent and a good man. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 25, 2023

Conservative radio host and Townhall columnist Larry O’Connor also had a message of thanksgiving for Carlson — literally.

When I first moved to DC, @TuckerCarlson heard it was my first Thanksgiving away from home. I had just gone through a divorce and my kids were on the other side of the country. He invited me to his home and I enjoyed Thanksgiving with his father, his wife, his children and his… — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) April 25, 2023

“When I first moved to DC, @TuckerCarlson heard it was my first Thanksgiving away from home. I had just gone through a divorce and my kids were on the other side of the country,” he wrote.

“He invited me to his home and I enjoyed Thanksgiving with his father, his wife, his children and his dogs.

“They treated me like I was a part of the family. It turned what would have been a sad and lonely day into one I’ll never forget.”

These are the kind of encomiums that generally greet the death of a famous person, of course, and, fortunately, Carlson has only lost a television show — even if it was a hugely influential one.

There’s little doubt his professional career is going to rebound, in television or elsewhere in the public arena.

And as bad as the news was on Monday for Carlson, for his fans, and most of all probably for Fox, it did have a bright side.

As these and other Twitter posts show, Americans are getting a chance to see a side of Tucker Carlson that wasn’t quite on view at 8 p.m. weekdays on Fox.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.