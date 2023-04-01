Partner From Law Firm That Represents DNC and is Suing Trump Over Jan 6 on Behalf of Democrats in Congress Arrested for Possessing Child Porn

A partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, a law firm representing the DNC and suing Trump over January 6 on behalf of Democrats in Congress, was arrested for possessing child pornography.

Michael T. Dolce, a lawyer who specialized in fighting child sex abuse, was arrested by the feds at his West Palm Beach apartment on March 15.

Detectives discovered nearly 2,000 images of child sex abuse on Michael Dolce’s devices.

According to the federal criminal complaint, investigators found sex abuse images with girls as young as 5 years old, Local 10 reported.

Mr. Dolce’s LinkedIn listed him as a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC.

According to reports, Michael Dolce is no longer listed on the Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll website.

Local 10 reported:

Federal prosecutors accused a 53-year-old South Florida attorney who represents victims of child sexual abuse of possessing child sexual abuse material himself. According to prosecutors, who announced the arrest Wednesday, Michael T. Dolce is expected to appear in a West Palm Beach federal court Thursday where he is facing multiple child pornography charges. According to his arrest affidavit, on March 15, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dolce’s West Palm Beach apartment. Detectives said they discovered Dolce actively downloading child sexual abuse material using peer-to-peer software. Investigators said nearly 2,000 images and videos of child pornography were recovered from his devices. According to a federal criminal complaint, the images and videos depicted girls as young as 5 years old. Investigators said after confiscating Dolce’s phone, it was found unlocked with a background image featuring a female between the ages of 16 and 25 engaged in sexual intercourse with two men. A spokesperson for the firm confirmed to Local 10 News that Dolce no longer works there. “The firm is stunned and saddened by these appalling allegations,” the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday night. “Michael Dolce was terminated and is no longer affiliated with the firm. We are focused on attending to the needs of our clients and staff, and continuing to cooperate fully with the investigation.”

Via a press release from the US Attorney’s Office from the Southern District of Florida:

A 53-year-old West Palm Beach licensed attorney has been arrested with possession of child pornography. Michael T. Dolce will appear in a West Palm Beach federal court tomorrow for his initial appearance. According to the filed criminal complaint affidavit, on March 15, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dolce’s West Palm Beach apartment. They discovered Dolce actively downloading child pornography using peer-2-peer software. Nearly 2000 images and videos of child pornography were recovered from his devices. Trending: New Report on Motive of 2017 Las Vegas Shooter is Raising Eyebrows U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office, announced the charges. FBI Miami, West Palm Beach Resident Agency investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller is prosecuting the case. A complaint contains mere allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.