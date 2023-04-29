Oregon Democrats Propose Bill That Would Decriminalize Camping, Allow Homeless to Sue if They Feel Harassed

Democrats in Oregon are proposing a new law that would not only defend homeless encampments, it would allow homeless people to sue if they feel they’re being harassed.

It looks like Democrats in the state are not interested in solving the homeless crisis, and even want to make it worse.

Why are they more concerned about the rights of the homeless than the tax paying citizens who are not camping on sidewalks and on people’s property?

Townhall reports:

Oregon Democrats Want to Give Homeless the Right to Sue If Forced to Move Their Encampments At this point, Democrats aren’t even trying to hide the fact they are out to destroy the country. Oregon proposed a law allowing homeless people to sue municipalities for as much as $1,000 per violation as part of a new initiative to decriminalize homelessness. House Bill 3501, known as the Right to Rest Act, would allow homeless individuals to use public spaces in “the same manner as any other person” without discrimination for their housing status, despite residents expressing frustration over the impending safety and hygienic issue. Homeless people could also be awarded a hefty sum if they are “harassed” by anyone trying to make them move. Oregon’s recent growth in homelessness is among the largest in the U.S., growing by 23 percent between 2020 and 2022 and increasing by 3,304 people to about 18,000. While Portland has seen a decrease in population, homelessness spiked by 50 percent from 2019 to 2022. However, the bill, sponsored by Beaverton-area Democratic Representative Farrah Chaichi, is unlikely to pass this session since it has already missed several key deadlines and a sense of “compassion fatigue” that has taken route in the Oregon state legislature this session.

Does Oregon want more homeless? Because this is how you get more homeless.

A law passed in the far-left state of Oregon permits the homeless to sue the city for up to $1,000 if they feel harassed or threatened. https://t.co/VcXTEmJXQf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 29, 2023

Oregon 'Right to Rest Act' would let homeless treat tents on public sidewalks as private residences — and sue for $1,000 if 'harassed' https://t.co/5G4PjnZs8c — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 27, 2023

This would be the exactly wrong thing to do.