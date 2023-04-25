One America News Network Founder Robert Herring Extends Invitation to Tucker Carlson to Become Host on Network in Multi-Million Dollar Offer

by

On Monday FOX News announced they were parting ways with their top-rated prime-time host, Tucker Carlson.

This came as a shock to many of his devoted fans in the populist movement.

By Monday evening Tucker Carlson already had at least one offer. One America News founder and CEO Robert Herring extended an invitation to Tucker Carlson to meet and negotiate a deal to become part of the OAN team.

Robert Herrring reportedly told the Times of San Diego he might offer Tucker $25 million a year to join the OANN team.

Zero Hedge reported:

When reached for comment, Herring told Times of San Diego via email: “It would be great if we could get Tucker! I might give him around $25 million. And he would be well worth that!

Carlson was making between $15 and $20 million a year hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” according to Forbes.

He’s also received an offer from Russia’s state-sponsored RT network.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.