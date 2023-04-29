Nikki Haley Says Joe Biden Will Likely be Dead within 5 Years (VIDEO)

2024 GOP presidential primary challenger Nikki Haley this week said Joe Biden will be dead within five years.

She’s right.

Nikki Haley appeared on Fox News to discuss Biden’s 2024 announcement.

Biden earlier this week announced he is running for reelection in a pre-recorded video posted to his Twitter account at 6 am.

Joe Biden is so feeble that he couldn’t even announce his 2024 campaign in a rally to supporters (he doesn’t really have any supporters).

Nikki Haley said Biden won’t make it through a second term.

“If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris. Because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Nikki Haley said.

VIDEO: