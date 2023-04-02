New York City to Close Streets for Trump Arraignment

New York City will close certain streets in lower Manhattan for Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.
According to reports, President Trump was charged with 34 counts and is facing at least one felony charge related to business fraud.
Radical Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg targeted Trump in an effort to derail the former president’s 2024 White House bid.
Bragg elevated the Trump-Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony.
Trump will appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET.
Bloomberg reported:
New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure when former President Donald Trump appears in court on Tuesday to be arraigned, said a person familiar with the situation.
Several streets surrounding the Manhattan courthouse, including Centre Street and Baxter Street, are expected to be closed to traffic, while other adjacent streets such as Worth Street and Canal Street, may also experience intermittent closures, the person said. Vehicles could also be prohibited from parking in the immediate area, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public.
Preparations were already visible on Friday afternoon as court officials in the lower Manhattan courthouse readied for Trump’s arraignment.
A team of Secret Service agents accompanied by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances Friday, apparently mapping the former president’s transit through the building. The public was later barred from entering the floor where New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who will preside over Trump’s case, has his courtroom.
Just before sunset Friday, at the city park located across the street from the courthouse, a parks department employee shooed out visitors and locked the gates, announcing the venue was now closed. It typically closes at 10 p.m.