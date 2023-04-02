New York City to Close Streets for Trump Arraignment

New York City will close certain streets in lower Manhattan for Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

According to reports, President Trump was charged with 34 counts and is facing at least one felony charge related to business fraud.

Radical Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg targeted Trump in an effort to derail the former president’s 2024 White House bid.

Bragg elevated the Trump-Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump will appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET.

Bloomberg reported: