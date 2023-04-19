NEVER FORGET: Not a Single Election Expert Has Been Able to Explain the “Drop and Roll” Phenomenon that Flipped the 2020 Election to Joe Biden

It’s been over two years since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election after several days of extra counting.

On November 18, 2020, The Gateway Pundit first posted the impossible numbers that swung the election to Old Joe.

We called this phenomenon the “Drop and Roll.”

This has NEVER been explained by any election expert because they can’t explain it without raising the likely possibility of fraud.

In the last ten days The Gateway Pundit published several reports on how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

The numbers don’t lie.
The election was stolen.

in November 2020 TGP put our findings in an easy to follow video.

Here is the video on Rumble…

And here is the video on YouTube — although people are having trouble seeing it for some reason.

The information for this video can be found at The Gateway Pundit.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

