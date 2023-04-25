Neurosurgeon Found Shot Dead in His Upscale Detroit Home Under Mysterious Circumstances



Dr. Devon Hoover

A neurosurgeon was found shot dead in his upscale Detroit home over the weekend under mysterious circumstances.

Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found deceased from a gunshot wound on Sunday evening when officers conducted a welfare check, WXYZ reported.

Police are still investigating the fatal shooting and as of Tuesday the circumstances around the doctor’s murder are still not known.

Police don’t even have a suspect yet.

Hoover was a neurosurgeon with Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital the outlet said.

“Devon Hoover, MD, was a dedicated and well respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community. Our sincerest condolence and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associated during this incredibly difficult time.,” a statement from Ascension read.

Friends and family are reportedly shocked over his death.

“[He was] a loving son and brother, a brilliant, accomplished surgeon, an unrivaled collector and caretaker of all things beautiful, and a champion of art and culture,” Dr.Hoover’s neighbor wrote in a social media post, the New York Post reported.

