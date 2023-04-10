MULTIPLE Suspects At Large After Separate Shooting Incident Outside Community College In Louisville Killed One Injured Another

Earlier this morning, we reported on a tragic shooting inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, KY.

Four individuals were killed, and eight more have been taken to the hospital. One of the injured who was taken to the hospital is a Louisville Metro Police Officer, and he is in critical condition. The shooter was killed by police.

Please pray for all of the victims.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Only moments after the shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Louisville Metro Police confirmed ANOTHER shooting had taken place outside of Jefferson Community & Technical College just blocks from the mass shooting scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted:

“There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th and Chestnut streets,” they tweeted, adding, “The suspects have fled.”

Only moments ago, Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that there was a shooting outside near the Greyhound Bus station on W. Ali at the Jefferson Community and Technical College. Prior to arriving on the scene,  the suspect had already fled.

The LMPD is reporting that Major Russ Miller will be addressing the media at the Greyhound Bus station where the alleged shooting took place.

UPDATE: Police are reporting that there are multiple suspects at large following the shooting in Louisville, KY, outside of the Jefferson Community College that left one unidentified male dead and another wounded.

Louisville’s Jefferson Community and Technical College has closed for the day out of respect for the dead:

Fox News reports – Russel said the Homicide Unit is investigating and working on getting video from the school to help identify the suspects.

The incident was unrelated to the shooting that occurred hours earlier at an Old National Bank location in the city, Miller said. Five people were killed – including the gunman – and eight others were injured in that incident.

We will continue to update this developing story.

