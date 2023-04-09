Mother Whose Son Was Murdered in New York Unloads on Soros-Backed DA Bragg, Pledges Support for President Trump

Madeline Brame lost her son, Army veteran Hason Correa, to a violent murder in New York. In October of 2018, the 35-year-old married father of three, who who served in Afghanistan, was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by four assailants.

Brame has been vocal about the failures of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in bringing the murders to justice.

The New York Post reports:

Madeline Brame, who sent the letter to Bragg and Gov. Kathy Hochul, claims the DA didn’t communicate with her before they decided to offer the plea deals, which let one of the defendants off on time served. “You violated my rights as a crime victim to be fully informed, and to be heard,” Brame wrote in the letter sent Thursday. “Why would you dismiss murder charges against half of the participants, when the murder and their roles were caught on video?” ******* At the time, authorities alleged that Mary, 41, had punched and kicked Correa before trying to pin him down while her brothers stabbed him and then chased after him when he attempted to escape. However, during a May court hearing, Bragg’s prosecutors said they didn’t think they could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mary had intended to kill Correa, or that she knew her brother had a knife. Prosecutors argued Mary’s behavior that night “supports her contention” that she did not intend to murder Correa and that the evidence showed her presence “was not a determining factor” in the vet’s death. As part of her plea agreement, Mary pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of felony assault and was allowed to go free on time served after she spent a year in jail as the case played out in court. Stewart was permitted to plead guilty to attempted gang assault, and is slated to be sentenced to seven years behind bars on June 29 under a deal with Bragg’s office.

Brame joined a panel on Fox News and discussed Bragg’s policies and his decision to go after President Trump, rather than violent criminals devastating the city.

Fox reporter:

Madeline how do you feel? I know you have been on our show before, and you lost your son, he was murdered. And here we have Alvin Bragg focusing on President Trump for paying to some lady that he might have had a relationship with.

Brame:

Well…they picked up a new slogan…’no one is above the law.’ If no one is above the law, then I don’t understand how Alvin Bragg could dismiss murder and gang assault indictments against two of the people involved in the murder of my son.

Because, it seems to me, that murderers are above the law in New York City. So, all of this ‘no one is above the law’ nonsense is just that. It’s nonsense. We see it every single day in the black and brown communities, every day, all day…everyone is above the law.

They are not even making it to the DA’s office. The cases are not even being prosecuted. Period. Alright. They are being released from the precincts with a desk appearance ticket to a referral to a community-based organization that has shown no measurable outcomes of effectiveness of what they are doing with our millions and billions of tax dollars.

We see crime rising out of control every single day.

And Alvin Bragg is doing absolutely zero, alright. They’re depending on data, alright, anything over zero percent of collateral damage is too many.

Fox reporter:

And you voted for Trump in 2020? Will you vote for him….

Brame:

Absolutely and I will vote for him again, I am a proud black conservative.

Watch her powerful comments below.