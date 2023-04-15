Mike Pompeo Announces He Will Not Run for President in 2024

Friday afternoon, Mike Pompeo released a statement that he will not run for President in 2024.

The release shares:

Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election.

It is the simplest, and most accurate, to say that this decision is personal. The time is not right for me and my family. At each stage of my public service- as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then as Director the Central Intelligence Agency and as your Secretary of State- I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again.

I can’t tell you how heartwarming and humbling it has been when strangers have told me they pray that I run to defend our nation’s Judeo-Christian heritage, our families and our country as the most exceptional in the history of civilization. I’ve also hear those who’ve told me “you’d be crazy to run.” To the team that’s been working alongside me to prepare for a campaign, thank you. Your work gave me the time and space to seriously consider seeking the Presidency and a real chance to earn the votes of Americans and to have had the chance to win.

For now, Susan and I have concluded that we can best serve in the roles we’ve been in before- as parents, Sunday school teachers, community leaders, and business leaders. There remains much to do and the conservative is worthy. This nation has given me more than I deserve- unimaginable opportunities. My duty to return that blessing to others remains and with His help I will fulfill that obligation.

To those of you who have been praying alongside Susan and me for discernment and wisdom, thank you. Don’t stop praying- not only for Susan, Nick, Rachael, and me, but for America to remain as a beacon to those seeking life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

To those of you this announcement disappoints, my apologies. And to those of your this thrills, know that I’m 59 years-old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary.