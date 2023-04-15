Michelle Obama Looks Disheveled in Baggy Clothes in Australia

by

The Obamas took a private jet to Australia for Barack’s two-week speaking tour.

Apparently climate change mandates are only for the peasants.

Barack Obama trashed Trump during his speaking tour Down Under.

Michelle Obama spent most of her trip to Australia make-up free and looking disheveled in baggy clothes.

“Barack and I just got back from Australia and we loved every minute of this trip!” Michelle Obama said on Instagram.

Michelle Obama dwarfed her husband in another photo posted to her Instagram showcasing their trip to Australia.

We sure do miss First Lady Melania Trump.

Cristina Laila

