Megyn Kelly GOES OFF Over ‘Trans Rights’ Debate: ‘I’m Done!’ (VIDEO)

Megyn Kelly has been surprisingly conservative in recent years. One of the issues that’s pushing her to the right, is the trans debate.

Megyn opposes wokeness in general, she even moved out of New York to get her kids out of the woke schools, but when it comes to biological men in spaces for women and girls, she is very passionate.

She went on a bit of a rant this week that’s worth watching.

From RedState:

Recently, Kelly has spoken out on the controversy surrounding transgender “woman” Dylan Mulvaney being heavily promoted by Bud Light as well as the situation in Wyoming regarding a sorority filing a lawsuit over being forced to accept a transgender “female” into the group, with him also reportedly living at the sorority house and allegedly being seen staring at some of the women while obviously, ahem, turned on. In the below clip, Kelly goes off during her show, telling women and the men who support them to stand up and be heard because if people are silent, “We can kiss women’s rights goodbye.”: “If we don’t find our voices and start speaking up against this nonsense, we can kiss every woman’s space goodbye! We can kiss women’s rights goodbye. We can kiss sororities goodbye. We can take off our tops and our underwear and do our yoga in front of perverted men who just want to get off watching us til the cows come home. Stick your daughter in the sorority, let ’em at her. Find your voices, ladies, and the men who support us. Otherwise, this is our future. I’m sorry. I’m done. I’m done. I don’t want to deal with this sh*t at Tri Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, in the women’s locker room. You can be supportive of trans people and what they’re going through without surrendering to this madness!”

Watch below:

“You can be supportive of trans people and what they’re going through without surrendering to this madness!”@megynkelly gets fired up over the new trans Kappa sorority member. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/YCiaU0HRNk pic.twitter.com/a5JKA6dl50 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 19, 2023

She is absolutely right about people needing to speak up.