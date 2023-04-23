Massive Fire Breaks Out During Performance at Disneyland in California (VIDEO)

A massive fire broke out at Disneyland California on Saturday night during a performance.
A giant fire-breathing Maleficent dragon on Tom Sawyer Island bursts into flames during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.
“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland Park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished,” a Disneyland representative said in a statement.
Disneyland staff were asking the audience to evacuate the area. According to reports, the show got canceled near the end.
Just watched Fantasmic Dragon catches on fire at Disneyland 😢
— mlg (@MelissaLeeGiles) April 23, 2023
Currently Disneyland staff are asking everyone to evacuate the area as a Disneyland, prop dragon catches on fire during a Fantasmic show at DisneyLand in Anaheim California.
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2023
Flames from the fire could be seen rising high in the sky. The fire later spread down the body of the dragon. Spectators and the Disneyland cast members were immediately rescued to safety as the fire personnel worked to extinguish the fire.
“All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time,” the statement continued.
The show was brought to an end and an announcement said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of Fantasmic! cannot continue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
No one was reported injured due to the blaze.
The area around Frontierland was cordoned off following the incident. However, the rest of the park remained open. a witness told the outlet.