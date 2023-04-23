Massive Fire Breaks Out During Performance at Disneyland in California (VIDEO)

A massive fire broke out at Disneyland California on Saturday night during a performance.

A giant fire-breathing Maleficent dragon on Tom Sawyer Island bursts into flames during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland Park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished,” a Disneyland representative said in a statement.

Disneyland staff were asking the audience to evacuate the area. According to reports, the show got canceled near the end.

WATCH:

Just watched Fantasmic Dragon catches on fire at Disneyland 😢 #disney pic.twitter.com/49yTBA2MR7 — mlg (@MelissaLeeGiles) April 23, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: A massive fire breaks out during performance at Disneyland 📌#Anaheim | #California Currently Disneyland staff are asking everyone to evacuate the area as a Disneyland, prop dragon catches on fire during a Fantasmic show at DisneyLand in Anaheim California. The… pic.twitter.com/F3fCaQTgms — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2023

