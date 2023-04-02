Manchin is Angry Biden Regime is “Writing Rules and Regulations That are Totally Foreign” to What He Thought the “Inflation Reduction Act” Would Do (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said the Biden Regime is “writing rules and regulations that are totally foreign” to what he thought was in the Marxist Green New Deal dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Manchin signed the “Inflation Reduction Act” and now he’s claiming the Biden Regime is not adhering to the original legislation.

Last July Manchin surprised Washington DC elites and the mainstream chattering class when he announced his support for Joe Biden’s green new deal funded by nearly $800 billion in new tax hikes.

The Green New Deal will crush the coal and energy sector in his home state of West Virginia. But it will make the windmill manufacturers in China rich.

Manchin struck a deal with Schumer to pass the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” through reconciliation (no Republicans needed to pass the bill).

Joe Manchin last July defended his deal with Schumer and absurdly claimed Biden’s ‘inflation reduction act’ lowers energy costs and doesn’t raise taxes.

Now he’s acting surprised that the Biden Regime isn’t ‘adhering to the legislation.’

WATCH: