Man Takes Dog to Vet for ‘Gender Transition’ in Viral Video, Highlights Insanity of Child Sex Reassignment

In an amusing, and at the same time troubling, viral video, a man brings his dog into a veterinary clinic for “gender transition.”

He shares that the dog, festooned in a pink tutu, is male but wants to put the tutu on every time he sees it. He must identify as a female then, right?

“We want to do a gender transition to make him female….but we don’t want to neuter him,” the owner says.

When the staff balks, he asks, “You guys don’t offer sex changes here?”

“No we do not,’ the staff replies. “Go somewhere with a specialist…..we are not a behavioral clinic. We are a general clinic.”

The owner responds, “I wouldn’t call that behavioral. You’re saying gender identity is behaviouralism?”

The staff asks the man to leave and as he departs he says, “I’m reporting this to the LGBTQ+ minus 2 Association of America.”

While an amusing prank, it highlights the absurdity of transitioning a being that is unable to full give consent. Yet radicals are comfortable providing body maiming surgery and pumping still developing bodies full of chemicals to children.