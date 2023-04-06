LSU Tigers Stars Snub White House Invite After Comments From Jill Biden Suggesting Second Place Team Also Be Invited to White House

Jill Biden earlier this week during a stop in Colorado said she was going to tell Joe Biden to invite the NCAA women’s basketball championship AND the second place teams to the White House because “winners and losers, that’s sportsmanship.”

In Dr. Jill’s world, the losers get trophies for losing.

LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 for their first NCAA women’s basketball championship win.

Jill Biden said the Hawkeyes should also be invited to the White House.

“You know what, I’m gonna tell Joe, I think Iowa should come, too because they played such a good game! So winners and losers, that’s sportsmanship! That’s good sportsmanship!” Jill Biden said on Monday.

Jill Biden, Ed.D., says she's going to "tell Joe" to invite the NCAA women's basketball championship AND second place teams to the White House because "winners and losers, that's sportsmanship." pic.twitter.com/XgKsyoYS4q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2023

Dr. Jill’s spox on Tuesday walked backed her statement.

Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023

Jill Biden’s promise to bring the second place team to the White House infuriated LSU Tigers stars.

LSU player Angel Reese said she won’t be visiting the White House and nor will her team.

