LSU Tigers Stars Snub White House Invite After Comments From Jill Biden Suggesting Second Place Team Also Be Invited to White House

Jill Biden earlier this week during a stop in Colorado said she was going to tell Joe Biden to invite the NCAA women’s basketball championship AND the second place teams to the White House because “winners and losers, that’s sportsmanship.”
In Dr. Jill’s world, the losers get trophies for losing.
LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 for their first NCAA women’s basketball championship win.
Jill Biden said the Hawkeyes should also be invited to the White House.
“You know what, I’m gonna tell Joe, I think Iowa should come, too because they played such a good game! So winners and losers, that’s sportsmanship! That’s good sportsmanship!” Jill Biden said on Monday.
WATCH:
Jill Biden, Ed.D., says she's going to "tell Joe" to invite the NCAA women's basketball championship AND second place teams to the White House because "winners and losers, that's sportsmanship." pic.twitter.com/XgKsyoYS4q
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2023
Dr. Jill’s spox on Tuesday walked backed her statement.
Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.
— Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023
Jill Biden’s promise to bring the second place team to the White House infuriated LSU Tigers stars.
LSU player Angel Reese said she won’t be visiting the White House and nor will her team.
CNN reported:
Louisiana State University star Angel Reese says that neither she, nor her team, would be visiting the White House after the Tigers defeated the University of Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 to win their first NCAA women’s basketball national championship.
Traditionally, the national champions would be invited to the White House. But after comments from first lady Jill Biden suggesting that Iowa be invited as well before appearing to walk that back, Reese told “I AM ATHLETE” podcast hosts Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss: “I don’t accept the apology because you said what you said … You can’t go back on certain things that you say … They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas.’ We’ll go see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”
Reese, who was named the women’s tournament Most Outstanding Player as a result of her standout performances, also said separately: “I just know if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.”
But Wednesday, the school’s athletics department said they would “certainly accept an invitation.”
Reese, a 20-year-old forward, responded to Biden’s comments, calling them “A JOKE” on Monday, and on an Instagram post from “The Shade Room,” the recently crowned NCAA champion commented: “WE NOT COMING. period.”