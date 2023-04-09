Los Angeles LGBT Center to Host Drag Queen March with Honey Davenport on Easter Sunday to Mock Christians

On Easter Sunday the LGBT Center in Los Angeles is hosting a drag queen march in West Hollywood Park to mock Christians on their most blessed holiday.

The drag queen march will start at 10 AM in West Hollywood Park and will end at 1 PM. The event will include performances by Honey Davenport and Kerri Colby.

This is clearly an assault on the Christian faithful.

This year alone, there are over 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation on the books.

On Easter Sunday (April 9th), we’ll gather in our Sunday Best to show the world what we’re made of—and that we’re not going back. RSVP NOW https://t.co/6dc8e2vtl5 pic.twitter.com/g5wpenrCBZ — Los Angeles LGBT Center (@LALGBTCenter) April 5, 2023

Drag queens and Democrats are OUTRAGED that Americans are pushing back on their pornographic shows with children. In typical Democrat fashion they insist this is an assault on ALL drag queens. In reality it is a protest against exposing children to pornography and inappropriate sexual entertainment.

Keep the drag shows for adults.

We still have R and X rated movies. Adult entertainment is no different.

FOX News reported: