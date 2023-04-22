LOL! Far-Left Actor Who Played “George Costanza” on Seinfeld Gets WRECKED In Comments Under Tweet Announcing He’s Leaving Twitter Over Small Fee To Get Certified

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, who played the role of George Costanza, announced that he was leaving Twitter Friday after having his verification removed.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The actor received millions for his role on the hit tv show but is fussing because it costs $8.00 to verify a Twitter account. The real-life drama resembles a typical Seinfeld episode and has brought a flood of hilarious criticism against Alexander’s ridiculous behavior.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk sparked outrage among celebrities now throwing fits because they have to pay an $8 monthly fee to maintain a blue check mark verification symbol on their Twitter account.

Before billionaire Musk bought Twitter, blue check marks were applied to user accounts to indicate that the account is verified and belongs to the person it appears to. Typically, verified accounts included celebrities, journalists, athletes, and public figures. But since taking over the social media platform, Musk has made blue verification check marks available to all Twitter users who pay an $8 monthly subscription fee and verify they are who they say they are.

So on Thursday, when the blue check marks were removed from the accounts whose owners had not signed up for the subscription, several public figures with enormous incomes who are used to receiving preferential treatment lost their minds at the prospect of paying $8.00 each month to have their accounts verified. Yet everyday Americans have treated the fee like they would any subscription service, recognizing the value in paying for the received product.

But since entitled Jason Alexander is one of the elitists who can not handle the thought of paying $8.00 a month to verify his account, he has opted to leave the platform. On Friday, Alexander tweeted, “Ok, everyone. Twitter has removed my verification. I will no longer be posting on this app. Anyone who posts as me is an imposter. I wish you all well.”

Little did Alexander know that his tweet would bring a mountain of comments roasting the actor, pointing out that he is a cheapskate for refusing to pay the nominal Twitter fee.

One user wrote, “You don’t have to announce your departure. It’s not the airport. You can just leave.”

You do t have to announce your departure. It’s not the airport. You can just leave🤣😂 — American Terminator Skull (@AmericanTermin) April 21, 2023

Another consoled him saying she hopes he can make it through this rough time with the support of family and friends.

Oh no, that mean Elon Musk wants you to pay like the rest of us?! I hope you can get through this rough time with the support of family and friends. ♥️♥️♥️ — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) April 21, 2023

Unlikeable actress Alyssa Milano joined Alexander in complaining about having to pay the monthly fee, claiming people will pretend to be her. One Twitter user roasted Milano and Alexander together, saying he could not decide which he should pretend to be.

So can I use your name now? I’m trying to decide between you and @Alyssa_Milano — Jeremy Stump (@jpstump) April 21, 2023

Milano tweeted, “So by revoking my blue check mark because I wouldn’t pay some arbitrary fee, someone can just be me and say a bunch of bullshit. Does that mean Twitter and [Elon Musk] are liable for defamation or identity theft or fraud?”

So by revoking my blue check mark because I wouldn’t pay some arbitrary fee, someone can just be me and say a bunch of bullshit. Does that mean Twitter and @elonmusk are liable for defamation or identity theft or fraud? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 20, 2023

Milano received her share of hilarious retorts, but one Twitter user tried defending the celebrity, saying the criticism was out of line.

Elon Musk responded by roasting the celebrities, “We’ve started a “save-a-celebrity fund” to pay their $8. We take this matter very seriously.”

We’ve started a “save-a-celebrity fund” to pay their $8. We take this matter very seriously. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

Babylon Bee also posted a video mocking the liberal celebrities refusing to pay the nominal fee by calling for sponsorships, “Sponsor a Liberal For Just $8 A Month.”