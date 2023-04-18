Liberal Washington Post Editorial Board Reverses Position on Defunding the Police

After the George Floyd riots, the Washington Post embraced the incredibly stupid progressive idea of defunding the police.

Now? Not so much.

Following various shootings and rising crime, the WaPo is now saying that DC needs more police, not less.

FOX News reports:

WaPo editorial board shifts view on ‘Defund the Police’ since George Floyd riots: DC ‘needs more officers’ Recent editorials from the Washington Post changed the publication’s “Defund the Police” perspective with calls for increased police presence in the D.C. area. On Friday, the paper’s Editorial Board published a piece arguing “Why police officers need to be in D.C. schools.” “Many cities yanked officers out of schools while reassessing policing after George Floyd’s 2020 murder. However well-intentioned, the experiment has left kids more vulnerable and classrooms less safe amid surging youth violence. That’s why a notable number have already reversed course — including, in this region, Alexandria and Montgomery County. Other jurisdictions, from Boston to Phoenix, are actively debating whether to follow,” The Post wrote. “D.C. should join them.” However, the Washington Post was one of many media outlets that entertained the idea of defunding the police after the death of George Floyd in 2020. “Weeks of sustained anger and grief after the police killing of George Floyd have reignited a public debate over police brutality in the United States. Alongside demands for police reform, another demand has surfaced: Defund the police. This provocative slogan at its most constructive represents a welcome call to reimagine public safety in the United States,” a June 2020 editorial stated… “Rethinking which institutions truly serve public safety and imagining new ones should be part of that conversation. This work is arduous and demanding — as many community organizers who have been doing it for decades can testify. But no one ever said reimagining public safety would be easy,” The Post wrote.

Here’s the Washington Post in 2020:

READ👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾 Editorial | ‘Defund the police’ is a call to imagine a safer America. We should answer it. https://t.co/r0Tp4d5Bk7 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) June 10, 2020

Quite a change, isn’t it?