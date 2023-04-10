Lefty White House Reporters Groan After Karine Jean-Pierre Absurdly Claims Joe Biden Takes More Questions Than Any Other President (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday absurdly claimed Joe Biden has taken more questions than any other US president.
“Why can’t the president take questions from the press?” a reporter asked KJP.
“Right now, we just don’t have anything on the books for a press conference at this moment; the president always loves to take your questions, shouted questions,” KJP said.
WATCH:
— Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 10, 2023
The White House reporters weren’t buying this so Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down.
“So I’ll say this, it is also unprecedented that a president takes as many shouted questions as this president has.”
Lefty White House reporters groaned as Karine Jean-Pierre knowingly lied about Biden.
Joe Biden virtually never takes questions shouted at him.
On rare occasion Joe Biden will call on a list of pre-approved reporters.
VIDEO:
Many reporters in the room tell her that's not true pic.twitter.com/VuuTs4aJYb
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 10, 2023