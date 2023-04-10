Lefty White House Reporters Groan After Karine Jean-Pierre Absurdly Claims Joe Biden Takes More Questions Than Any Other President (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday absurdly claimed Joe Biden has taken more questions than any other US president.

“Why can’t the president take questions from the press?” a reporter asked KJP.

“Right now, we just don’t have anything on the books for a press conference at this moment; the president always loves to take your questions, shouted questions,” KJP said.

WATCH:

The White House reporters weren’t buying this so Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down.

“So I’ll say this, it is also unprecedented that a president takes as many shouted questions as this president has.”

Lefty White House reporters groaned as Karine Jean-Pierre knowingly lied about Biden.

Joe Biden virtually never takes questions shouted at him.

On rare occasion Joe Biden will call on a list of pre-approved reporters.

