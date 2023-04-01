Far Left Activist Kristina Wong Out on Campus Comedy Tour – Posted the Same Joke as Douglass Mackey But Will NEVER Be Indicted in Our Two-Tier Justice System



Douglass Mackey

Pro-Trump meme maker Douglass Mackey, AKA, Ricky Vaughn, was found guilty for trolling Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Mackey posted a humorous meme telling Hillary voters to text in their vote on Wednesday after the election. It was obviously a joke. Unfortunately for Mackey, the Marxists have no sense of humor. Douglass Markey was indicted and convicted on Friday for posting jokes online.

Here is the meme that Ricky Vaughn posted back in 2016!

Mackey is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison when sentenced.

US Attorney Breon Peace released this statement after the unbelievable conviction, “Mackey has been found guilty by a jury of his peers of attempting to deprive individuals from exercising their sacred right to vote for the candidate of their choice in the 2016 Presidential Election,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “Today’s verdict proves that the defendant’s fraudulent actions crossed a line into criminality and flatly rejects his cynical attempt to use the constitutional right of free speech as a shield for his scheme to subvert the ballot box and suppress the vote.”

No doubt Mr. Peace considers himself a hero of the masses for convicting online jokes.

What the mainstream media and the Marxists won’t tell you:

Democrat activist Kristina Wong posted the exact same meme online on election Day in 2016. She was even wearing a MAGA hat and included Trump signs in her post.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about this back in 2021.

Her tweet is STILL LIVE seven years later.

Kristina does not have to worry about the federal government coming after her. She’s a Democrat. The two-tiered justice system only indicts Trump supporters for jokes.

In fact, after the ruling on Friday Kristina Wong was out on a campus comedy tour.

Kristina knows the American stasi is on her side. She need not worry. This is the latest example of the Communist left playing smashmouth politics. They send you to jail for the same “crime” they are committing then mock you and your suffering.

These are evil people. Do not kid yourself.