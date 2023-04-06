LEAK: NatSec Officials Tell Special Counsel Jack Smith Trump Was Warned He Couldn’t Seize Voting Machines

Another day, another leak.

National Security officials told Special Counsel Jack Smith’s army of prosecutors that Trump was repeatedly warned he didn’t have the authority to seize voting machines, according to a leak to CNN.

Former DHS official Ken Cuccinelli testified before a grand jury earlier this year on his discussions related to the voting machines.

Cuccinelli told the grand jury that he “made clear at all times” that the DHS didn’t have the authority to seize the voting machines.

Jack Smith doesn’t have a case so he is pursuing potential ‘obstruction’ charges in the classified documents case.

Now he’s grasping at straws in his investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

CNN reported: