LEAK: NatSec Officials Tell Special Counsel Jack Smith Trump Was Warned He Couldn’t Seize Voting Machines

Another day, another leak.
National Security officials told Special Counsel Jack Smith’s army of prosecutors that Trump was repeatedly warned he didn’t have the authority to seize voting machines, according to a leak to CNN.
Former DHS official Ken Cuccinelli testified before a grand jury earlier this year on his discussions related to the voting machines.
Cuccinelli told the grand jury that he “made clear at all times” that the DHS didn’t have the authority to seize the voting machines.
Jack Smith doesn’t have a case so he is pursuing potential ‘obstruction’ charges in the classified documents case.
Now he’s grasping at straws in his investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.
CNN reported:
Former top national security officials have told prosecutors and testified to a federal grand jury that they repeatedly told former President Donald Trump and his allies that the government didn’t have the authority to seize voting machines after the 2020 election, CNN has learned.
Ken Cuccinelli, the former second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, was asked about discussions inside the administration around DHS seizing voting machines when he appeared before the grand jury earlier this year, according to three people familiar with the proceedings. Cuccinelli testified that he “made clear at all times” that DHS did not have the authority to take such a step, one of the sources said.
Cuccinelli’s former boss at DHS, ex-acting secretary Chad Wolf, met with Justice prosecutors and FBI officials earlier this year after receiving a grand jury subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith’s team, according to Wolf’s lawyer John Coale. Wolf told prosecutors that after the 2020 election he was asked by White House officials if DHS had legal authority to seize voting machines and each time he said no, Coale told CNN.
Trump’s former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, in a closed-door interview with federal prosecutors earlier this year, also recounted conversations about seizing voting machines after the 2020 election, including during a heated Oval Office meeting that Trump participated in, according to a source familiar with the matter.