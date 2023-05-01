KISS’s Paul Stanley Says Gender Reassignment Surgery For Children is Wrong and a Dangerous Trend

KISS’s Paul Stanley on Sunday morning said gender reassignment surgery for children (mutilation) is wrong and dangerous.

“There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” Stanley wrote.

Paul Stanley said parents are normalizing the mutilation of innocent children.

“There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing,” he said.

The KISS rocker said transitioning children is a dangerous fad.

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” he said.