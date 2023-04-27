Karine Jean-Pierre Says It’s “Entirely Normal” For Joe Biden to Have Notecard with Reporter’s Question Written On It (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday was asked about Joe Biden’s cheat sheet with a reporter’s question written on it during Wednesday’s presser.

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon in the Rose Garden.

Biden took questions from a list of pre-approved reporters.

Joe Biden used a cheat sheet to get through the questions.

Joe Biden had advance knowledge of a Los Angeles Times reporter’s question.

A photo of his cheat sheet reveals he needed help pronouncing the reporter’s last name.

Joe Biden’s cheat sheet had the reporter’s question written on it in bold type.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” a question from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian read.

The Los Angeles Times denied giving Joe Biden the question in advance.

A White House reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre to explain why Biden needed a cheat sheet.

KJP said it’s “entirely normal” for Joe Biden to have a notecard with a reporters’ questions written on it during his press conferences.

This is not normal.

President Trump was never given reporters’ questions in advance.

WATCH: