Karine Jean-Pierre Accuses Americans Who Oppose Transgender Measures of Contributing to “LGBTQI+ Kids” Considering Suicide (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday directly accused Americans who oppose transgender measures of contributing to “LGBTQI+ kids” considering suicide.

Karine Jean-Pierre denounced laws preventing transgenders (biological males) from competing against females passed by GOP-controlled legislatures.

She also said laws banning children from seeking ‘gender affirming’ surgeries or puberty blockers (castration) are dangerous.

“This has been one of the worst weeks…of 2023…in terms of anti-LGBTQ bills becoming law…This is a dangerous, dangerous attack on the rights of parents to make the best health care decisions,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

KJP: "This has been one of the worst wks…of 2023…in terms of anti-LGBTQ bills becoming law…This is a dangerous, dangerous attack on the rights of parents to make the best health care decisions…LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back…We are so proud" pic.twitter.com/ILgyXkilEd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

KJP directly accuses all Americans who opposes pro-LGBTQI+ measures of contributing to "LGBTQI+ kids" being "overwhelmed" and considering suicide "during these incredibly hard times for these trans kids." pic.twitter.com/44gkp68tZX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

