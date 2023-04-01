Kamala Harris Talks Down to Business Leaders in Zambia (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris flew all the way to Africa to reinforce the relationship between the US and Africa.

But she won’t visit the US-Mexico border.

Harris convened private sector leaders in Lusaka, Zambia on Saturday to wrap up her trip to Africa.

She treated the business leaders like they are children.

Harris spoke down to everyone at the roundtable meeting.

“Many of you at this table, and the folks that you work with, have a history of doing work on this continent,” Kamala Harris said to the business leaders.

“I’d ask you to just imagine your own smartphone and the apps that it contains, and what those apps then give you in terms of access,” Harris said.

WATCH: