JUST IN: Supreme Court Allows $6 Billion in Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

The US Supreme Court on Thursday allowed $6 billion in student loan forgiveness after it declined to intervene in a class action lawsuit.

The high court rejected a request by colleges challenging the case.

This case is not related to Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan that is currently on hold and before the US Supreme Court justices awaiting a ruling.

The lawsuit could lead to the cancellation of more than 200,000 loans amid claims the borrowers were misled by the colleges.

