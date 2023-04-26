JUST IN: Speaker McCarthy Challenges Biden, Schumer After House Republicans Pass US Debt Ceiling Bill (VIDEO)

House Republicans on Wednesday passed a US debt ceiling bill in a 217-215 vote.

The bill will raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion.

“House Republicans have a plan. The Senate does not. And the President is ignoring the debt crisis,” McCarthy said

McCarthy’s plan will destroy most of Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Speaker’s plan will eliminate Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan and slash the funds set aside for the army of IRS agents.

McCarthy spoke to reporters after Republican lawmakers passed his debt bill.

Speaker McCarthy challenged Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the bill passed.

The House Republicans’ bill is expected to die in the senate.

McCarthy told Schumer to put up his own bill.

WATCH:

Earlier Wednesday Joe Biden mocked Republicans during a joint presser with South Korean President Yoon.

“They haven’t figured out the debt limit yet … I will meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended. That’s not negotiable,” Biden said on Wednesday before House Republicans passed the debt limit bill.

WATCH: