JUST IN: House Republicans Pass Bill to Ban Transgender Athletes in Women and Girls’ Sports

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled House passed a bill that would prevent transgender women and girls from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges, AP reported.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) has introduced legislation called the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act that would amend Title IX so that schools receiving federal funds cannot allow students “whose sex is male” to compete in sports traditionally for females.

The bill was passed on a party-line vote of 219 to 203 with all Democrats voting no. AP reported it has little chance of becoming law because the Democratically-controlled Senate would not support and the White House has said that President Joe Biden will veto it.

“The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 734,” the White House said in a statement. “For students nationwide, participating in sports and being part of a team is an important part of growing up, staying engaged in school, and learning leadership and life skills. H.R. 734 would deny access to sports for many families by establishing an absolute ban on transgender students—even those as young as elementary schoolers—playing on a team consistent with their gender identity.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, wrote on Twitter, House GOP passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. It’s a great day in America for fairness, families, and female athletes.

JUST NOW → @HouseGOP passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. It’s a great day in America for fairness, families, and female athletes. https://t.co/etmPFW6ssw — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 20, 2023

The House just passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to ensure Title IX is protecting real women!! Unfortunately, every single Democrat voted against it because they believe in beating down women while propping up trans terrorists. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 20, 2023

All Democrats voted to end women’s sports and allow biological men to compete in girls’ athletics and use girls’ private facilities. https://t.co/ENbkpp0NO0 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 20, 2023

🚨🚨 BREAKING → Every House Democrat just voted to allow biological males to compete in female sports. Thankfully the bill passed the House because Republicans stood with the science and voted to protect women's and girls' sports. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 20, 2023

✅PASSED – The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act I am proud to protect our female athletes and fight against the Democrats' radical and Far Left attempt to erase women. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 20, 2023

Biology isn't bigotry. There are numerous biological differences between a man and a woman. The radical Left is trying to eliminate this distinction. This is why today I voted for the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 20, 2023

Also, North Carolina is the latest state to enact legislation preventing transgender women from participating on women’s sports teams.

FOX News reported:

Lawmakers easily approved the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would require athletes to play on teams that match their sex as determined by “reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” by a 73-39 vote, with three Democrats supporting the measure.

Republican state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who recently gave the GOP a veto-proof supermajority by announcing a high-profile defection from the Democratic Party, also voted in favor of the bill.

The legislation now moves to the state Senate, which is considering its own version of the same bill and also has a Republican supermajority. The state Senate could vote on its bill, which currently doesn’t impact college athletics, as soon as Thursday.