Judge Threatens Trump With Gag Order if He ‘Continues Inciting Violence’



Judge Juan Merchan

New York Judge Juan Merchan threatened President Trump with a gag order during Tuesday’s arraignment.

The judge did not impose a gag order, however he warned Trump not to incite violence.

The judge warned former President Trump not to make any statements that would incite violence against any officials, per @KaraScannell

Mediaite reported:

During former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, in which he was charged with 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records for hush money payments, Judge Juan Merchan said he would not issue a gag order at this time, but warned Trump not to incite violence.

Fox News’s Bryan Llenas interviewed Fox legal producer Jake Gibson, who was in the courtroom during the arraignment, about some of the details regarding the proceedings.

“Mr. Trump walked in. President former President Trump walked in. He seemed to have a bit of a swagger. He certainly looked stoic. He looked stone-faced,” Gibson began, adding: