Joe Biden Uses Cheat Sheet with Reporter’s Question Written on It

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon in the Rose Garden.

Biden took questions from a list of pre-approved reporters.

Joe Biden used a cheat sheet to get through the questions.

A photo of his cheat sheet reveals he needed help pronouncing a reporter’s last name.

Joe Biden’s cheat sheet also had the reporter’s question written on it in bold type.

Cristina Laila

