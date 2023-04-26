Joe Biden Uses Cheat Sheet with Reporter’s Question Written on It

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon in the Rose Garden.

Biden took questions from a list of pre-approved reporters.

At the joint presser with South Korean President Yoon, Biden is ready to go with his list of pre-selected reporters to call on. pic.twitter.com/2TyFxqWvCp — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 26, 2023

Joe Biden used a cheat sheet to get through the questions.

A photo of his cheat sheet reveals he needed help pronouncing a reporter’s last name.

Joe Biden’s cheat sheet also had the reporter’s question written on it in bold type.