Joe Biden Uses Cheat Sheet with Reporter’s Question Written on It

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon in the Rose Garden.
Biden took questions from a list of pre-approved reporters.
At the joint presser with South Korean President Yoon, Biden is ready to go with his list of pre-selected reporters to call on.
Media Research Center
Joe Biden used a cheat sheet to get through the questions.
A photo of his cheat sheet reveals he needed help pronouncing a reporter’s last name.
Joe Biden’s cheat sheet also had the reporter’s question written on it in bold type.
Confirmed: Biden not only calls on list of pre-approved reporters, he apparently is answering pre-approved questions too!
It's all a show. pic.twitter.com/bifGtvI6q5
Young Americans for Liberty