Joe Biden to Announce 2024 Reelection Campaign Next Week

80-year-old Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 reelection campaign next week.

Joe Biden has dementia and he will be 86 years old at the end of his second term if he is reelected (if he’s even alive).

The Washington Post reported:

President Biden and his team are preparing to announce his reelection campaign next week, with aides finalizing plans to release a video for the president to officially launch his campaign, according to three people briefed on the plans. Biden and his aides have targeted Tuesday for the release of the video to coincide with the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch. The people briefed on the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, cautioned that the official announcement could be delayed.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s Justice Department and local Soros DAs are busy harassing, arresting and suing his political opponent.

Earlier this month a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on 34 felony counts after a Soros-backed DA targeted Trump to derail his 2024 campaign.

A Georgia prosecutor is reportedly considering charging Trump with RICO and conspiracy for his effort to challenge the 2020 election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is also gearing up to charge Trump with ‘obstruction.’