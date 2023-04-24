Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: “There’s No Such Thing as Someone Else’s Child…Our Nation’s Children Are All of Our Children” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Monday honored the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year.

Biden mumbled through his remarks from the Rose Garden.

At one point Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud and implied children belong to the state.

“There’s no such thing as someone else’s child. No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.