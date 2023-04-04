Joe Biden Laughs When Asked if Indictment of Trump is “Politically Divisive” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden hid like a coward most of Tuesday as his likely 2024 political opponent was arraigned in court on 34 felony charges.

President Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

Every single payment to Michael Cohen was made in 2017 while Trump was president.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Biden emerged from his bunker on Tuesday afternoon to meet with the President’s Council on Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room.

This is Joe Biden’s only public event for the day and his handlers shielded him from the press.

Biden laughed as a reporter asked him about Trump’s indictment.

“Is the indictment of your predecessor politically divisive?” a reporter asked Joe Biden as handlers shooed away the press.

Biden sat there and laughed.

WATCH: