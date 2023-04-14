Joe Biden Gets Lost After Lying to the Irish People About Being a Professor at UPenn (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks to the people of County Mayo, Ireland.
Of course his speech was a total disaster.
Biden’s entire taxpayer-funded vacation to Ireland has been an embarrassment.
Joe Biden lied to the Irish people about being a professor at UPenn.
Over the years Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he was a professor at UPenn.
This is one of Joe Biden’s favorite lies.
Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind.
Joe Biden was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.
Biden once again falsely claims he "was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania."
He was paid $1 million, but he never taught a single class. pic.twitter.com/xyR5658Dxe
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 14, 2023
Biden got lost again after his speech.
