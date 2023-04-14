Joe Biden Gets Lost After Lying to the Irish People About Being a Professor at UPenn (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks to the people of County Mayo, Ireland.

Of course his speech was a total disaster.

Biden’s entire taxpayer-funded vacation to Ireland has been an embarrassment.

Joe Biden lied to the Irish people about being a professor at UPenn.

Over the years Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he was a professor at UPenn.

This is one of Joe Biden’s favorite lies.

Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind.

Joe Biden was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

WATCH:

Biden got lost again after his speech.

VIDEO:

Cristina Laila

