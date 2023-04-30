Joe Biden Admits He Barely Works and Takes No Questions From Reporters – Then Laughs About It (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Saturday night gave a speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Biden looked like a lost toddler when he walked out on stage with Dr. Jill.

Joe Biden barely made it through his speech.

It’s way past his bedtime.

Joe Biden admitted he barely works and takes no questions from reporters.

A typical day for Joe Biden starts at 11 am at the earliest. His handlers trot him out for 10 minutes then he shuffles away without taking any questions from reporters.

Biden thinks this is funny.

“In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office — I’ll talk for ten minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
