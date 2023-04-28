Jim Jordan Subpoenas CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Other Top Agencies for Documents Related to Social Media Censorship

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday subpoenaed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and others for documents and communications related to the Committee’s investigation into the federal government’s effort to censor speech.

The subpoenas, reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, were sent to the heads of Biden’s top agencies:

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) director Jen Easterly

Global Engagement Center (GEC) head James Rubin

“The Twitter Files and other public reporting have exposed how the federal government has pressured and colluded with Big Tech and other intermediaries to censor certain viewpoints in ways that undermine First Amendment principles. On March 22, 2023, the Committee wrote to these agencies seeking voluntary cooperation with our oversight, and to date, the agencies have failed to produce any documents responsive to the Committee’s requests.” Chairman Jordan wrote.

“Numerous documents made publicly available reflect the weaponization of the federal government’s power to censor speech online directly and by proxy. It is necessary for Congress to gauge the extent to which the CDC coerced, pressured, worked with, or relied upon social media and other tech companies in order to censor speech. The scope of the Committee’s investigation includes understanding the extent and nature of the CDC’s involvement in this censorship.” Jordan wrote to Walensky.

CISA head Jen Easterly and GEC coordinator James Rubin received similar letters from Chairman Jim Jordan.

“On March 22, 2023, the Committee wrote to CISA seeking voluntary cooperation with our oversight.2 Among other things, we asked for communications between CISA and private companies, internal CISA communications, and communications between CISA and other third parties discussing content moderation. To date, CISA has failed to respond or to produce any documents responsive to the Committee’s request.” Jim Jordan wrote in a letter to CISA’s Jen Easterly.